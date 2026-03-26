Nashville notes: Brantley Gilbert's 'Good Damn' + Shenandoah's 40th Anniversary Tour

Brantley Gilbert's debut single for his new record label, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, is titled "Good Damn" and is the first taste of his ninth studio album, which he's working on now.

Legendary country band Shenandoah is embarking on their 40th Anniversary Tour in 2026, playing Flying E Ranch in Wickenburg, Arizona, on Friday. The trek continues through Dec. 5, when they're booked in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Filmore will headline the 2026 Iroquois Steeplechase Saturday, May 9, at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, alongside Lauren Gottshall and Alannah McCready.

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