'Nashville' cast to reunite for two shows at historic Ryman Auditorium

The cast of the TV show Nashville is reuniting for two special shows in Music City.

The drama's stars Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio were previously scheduled to play Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Jan. 25, but it was postponed because of the ice storm.

That concert will now take place on June 26, with tickets on sale now. They're also adding a second show on June 27, with those tickets becoming available on Friday.

The Nashville Encore Tour is coming off a successful European run, playing England, Wales, Scotland, Germany and Switzerland, mixing songs from the show with the artists' original music.

Nashville ran for 6 seasons, premiering on ABC in 2012 and moving to CMT in 2016.

