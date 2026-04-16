'My Way': Riley Green is Cowboy As It Gets with tour kickoff, 'Marshals' debut

It's a busy week for Riley Green, as he sets his Cowboy As It Gets Tour in motion Thursday in Southaven, Mississippi.

Justin Moore, Drake White and Mackenzie Carpenter join him for the first show, with Zach John King, Hannah McFarland and Adam Hood coming along later in the run.

Sunday brings his much-anticipated debut on Taylor Sheridan's Marshals. "Music's my only escape," Riley's character says in an Instagram preview that also hints at his past as a "damaged man."

It also includes a snippet of his new song, "My Way," which comes out Friday. It's Riley's first new music this year, save for his duet with Carly Pearce on "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay."

You can tune in to see his Marshals debut Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

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