Music City Rodeo stops by the Opry before heading to Bridgestone Arena

At the end of May Music City Rodeo will return to Nashville for its second year, with Miranda Lambert, Charley Crockett and Jon Pardi each headlining a concert alongside the PRCA ProRodeo.

Pardi, however, will start getting in the rodeo mood a little early, as he plays a special Music City Rodeo show May 5 at the Grand Ole Opry. Hudson Westbrook, Ashley Cooke and ERNEST are already booked, with more talent to be added.

Then on May 28, Miranda plays the rodeo at Bridgestone Arena, with Charley following May 29 and Pardi wrapping things up on May 30.

Tickets for both the Music City Rodeo and the Opry's special show are on sale now.

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