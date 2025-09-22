'Mr. Christmas' Brett Eldredge books holiday tour

Brett Eldredge's Glow Live Tour (Live Nation)
By Stephen Hubbard
Brett Eldredge will kick off his Glow Live Tour with three shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 28.
The 12-date holiday run includes stops in Chicago, St. Louis, New York and Detroit, before wrapping Dec. 20 in Boston.
“If I could convince you of one thing in my life, it would be to come to a GLOW show," Brett says. "It’s become a timeless holiday tradition, and you will leave brighter than you came in—I can promise you that!”

Comedian Steven Rogers will open before Brett showcases songs from his three holiday albums, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), Glow and Mr. Christmas.

Presales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!