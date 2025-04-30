Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'Party at the Boss's Place'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Earl (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Mr. Belzer (lead, 50-75)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'This Cat Bites Back'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Amber (supporting, female, 18-24)
--- Angie (supporting, female, 30-50)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Showcase'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Craig (lead, male, 35-85)
--- Bridget (supporting, female, 30-65)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Mirror Mirror'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- William (day player, male, 60-100)
--- Abigail (day player, 18-30)
--- Brittany (day player, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $12
- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here
'For Sentimental Reasons'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Clarence "Clay" Clermont (lead, male, 25-40)
--- Gabrielle "Gabi" Wright (lead, female, 25-39)
--- Lisa Clermont (day player, female, 25-40)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Young BuzzEnstein, Music Director'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Young BuzzEnstein (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Never to Return'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Investigator Strickland (lead, male, 30-60)
--- Daniel (lead, male, 18-28)
--- Student (background extra, male, 18-27)
- Average hourly rate: $43
- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'The Perfect Partner'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)
--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Chronicles of Molly Reins' Dream Sequence'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- The Two Heralds (day player, 6-10)
--- Nightmare (day player, male, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: $50
- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Hollow Crown'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Sarah (lead, female, 22-30)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Untitled Feature Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Lawyer (lead, 40-60)
--- Therapist (supporting, female, 30-50)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Booze Hound'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Andy (lead, male, 35-60)
--- Elaine (lead, female, 35-60)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Jacksonville, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Untitled Mafia Production'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Sasha (day player, female, 18-22)
--- Sally (day player, female, 18-23)
--- Felix (day player, male, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Fall of Stardust'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)
--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)
- Average hourly rate: $125
- Casting locations: Naples, Florida
- Learn more about the scripted show here
