Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Miami.

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Adventures of Jamie Watson (and Sherlock Holmes)'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Reporters/Announcers (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Annie (day player, female, 20-35)

--- Liam Stevenson (day player, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Maybe Next Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nat (lead, female, non-binary, 18-25)

--- Lilah (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mirror Mirror'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (day player, 18-30)

--- William (day player, male, 60-100)

--- Brittany (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Godfathers'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Alex (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Laura (lead, female, 28-38)

--- Jeremy (lead, male, 28-38)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mammon'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gaffer (crew)

--- Stunts (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Naples, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

