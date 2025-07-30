Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Miami.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Kids YouTube Channel, Characters'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Young actors for leading, supporting, and episodic roles. (lead, 12-17)

--- Young Guy (lead, male, 17-25)

--- School Principal (supporting, male, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Port 2025 Extra Episodes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Actors (supporting, 18-100)

--- Models (models, 18-100)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Paradise Lost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ray (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Eve (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Rich (lead, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Frosted Tips'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Salon Clients (background extra, 20-90)

--- Bris Guests (background extra, 30-90)

--- Hair Stylists (background extra, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daughter (day player, female, 8-12)

--- Son (day player, male, 8-12)

--- Mother (day player, female, 30-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teacher and School Principal (day player, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'On-Camera Interviewer'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Talent (lead, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

