Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Florida

Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Florida using data from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Florida using data from a report released by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in August 2025. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2024 hunting harvest in Florida.

In 2024 Florida had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 2 migratory bird species: Ring-necked Duck, Mottled Duck.

#9. Redhead (tie)

- Florida: 2,223 (1.0% of national harvest)

- National: 217,054

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Texas: 73,129 (33.7% of national harvest)

--- #2. North Dakota: 38,108 (17.6%)

--- #3. Michigan: 14,349 (6.6%)

--- #4. Minnesota: 13,567 (6.3%)

--- #5. Wisconsin: 10,676 (4.9%)

#9. Gadwall (tie)

- Florida: 2,223 (0.2% of national harvest)

- National: 1.4 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Arkansas: 295,749 (20.5% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 180,505 (12.5%)

--- #3. Texas: 147,712 (10.2%)

--- #4. Tennessee: 85,775 (5.9%)

--- #5. Oklahoma: 85,682 (5.9%)

#7. Hooded Merganser (tie)

- Florida: 3,705 (2.8% of national harvest)

- National: 132,412

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Kentucky: 11,331 (8.6% of national harvest)

--- #2. North Carolina: 11,304 (8.5%)

--- #3. Minnesota: 8,743 (6.6%)

--- #4. Louisiana: 8,452 (6.4%)

--- #5. New York: 8,164 (6.2%)

#7. Northern Shoveler (tie)

- Florida: 3,705 (0.7% of national harvest)

- National: 558,228

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 148,727 (26.6% of national harvest)

--- #2. Arkansas: 63,117 (11.3%)

--- #3. Louisiana: 57,955 (10.4%)

--- #4. Texas: 44,386 (8.0%)

--- #5. North Dakota: 38,423 (6.9%)

#6. Green-winged Teal

- Florida: 10,375 (0.4% of national harvest)

- National: 2.4 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 332,993 (13.9% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 263,211 (11.0%)

--- #3. Texas: 219,022 (9.1%)

--- #4. Arkansas: 209,789 (8.8%)

--- #5. North Carolina: 134,267 (5.6%)

#5. Lesser Scaup

- Florida: 11,857 (5.6% of national harvest)

- National: 213,317

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. North Carolina: 42,218 (19.8% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 21,733 (10.2%)

--- #3. Texas: 21,102 (9.9%)

--- #4. Wisconsin: 14,622 (6.9%)

--- #5. North Dakota: 14,487 (6.8%)

#4. Mottled Duck

- Florida: 20,749 (46.5% of national harvest)

- National: 44,614

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Florida: 20,749 (46.5% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 9,659 (21.7%)

--- #3. Texas: 8,732 (19.6%)

--- #4. Georgia: 2,963 (6.6%)

--- #5. South Carolina: 2,510 (5.6%)

#3. Wood Duck

- Florida: 32,606 (1.8% of national harvest)

- National: 1.8 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Georgia: 215,316 (12.1% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 205,256 (11.5%)

--- #3. Arkansas: 175,526 (9.8%)

--- #4. Minnesota: 114,865 (6.4%)

--- #5. Wisconsin: 112,564 (6.3%)

#2. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal

- Florida: 52,614 (4.1% of national harvest)

- National: 1.3 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Texas: 298,335 (23.1% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 295,811 (22.9%)

--- #3. Minnesota: 149,535 (11.6%)

--- #4. North Dakota: 61,729 (4.8%)

--- #5. Kansas: 61,361 (4.8%)

#1. Ring-necked Duck

- Florida: 140,058 (22.4% of national harvest)

- National: 626,648

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Florida: 140,058 (22.4% of national harvest)

--- #2. Minnesota: 53,061 (8.5%)

--- #3. South Carolina: 44,351 (7.1%)

--- #4. Texas: 43,659 (7.0%)

--- #5. Louisiana: 42,862 (6.8%)