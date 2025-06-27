Most common languages spoken at home in Greater North Port and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a ranking of the most common languages spoken at home in the North Port metro area. (Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock/Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the North Port metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Chinese

- 3,046 speakers (0.29% of population)

#9. Polish

- 3,199 speakers (0.3% of population)

#8. Portuguese

- 3,365 speakers (0.32% of population)

#7. Vietnamese

- 3,451 speakers (0.33% of population)

#6. Italian

- 3,508 speakers (0.33% of population)

#5. French

- 5,674 speakers (0.54% of population)

#4. Haitian

- 5,931 speakers (0.56% of population)

#3. Russian

- 6,058 speakers (0.57% of population)

#2. German

- 6,761 speakers (0.64% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 99,453 speakers (9.43% of population)

