Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Jacksonville and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. French

- 4,210 speakers (0.25% of population)

#9. Vietnamese

- 4,459 speakers (0.27% of population)

#8. Russian

- 4,743 speakers (0.28% of population)

#7. Chinese

- 4,826 speakers (0.29% of population)

#6. Portuguese

- 6,222 speakers (0.37% of population)

#5. Other Indo-European Languages

- 6,820 speakers (0.41% of population)

#4. Arabic

- 7,359 speakers (0.44% of population)

#3. Haitian

- 8,444 speakers (0.51% of population)

#2. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 13,135 speakers (0.79% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 113,007 speakers (6.76% of population)