Morgan Wallen lights up #1 spot with '20 Cigarettes'

Morgan Wallen's "20 Cigarettes" has burned its way to the top. The song, from his album I'm the Problem, has become his 20th song overall to hit #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

"20 Cigarettes" is Morgan's sixth #1 on that chart from the album; he also scored six Country Airplay number ones with his previous album, 2023's One Thing at a Time. Billboard notes that Morgan is now the first artist ever to have two albums send six songs each to the top of that chart.

Meanwhile, I'm the Problem has been officially declared the second-biggest-selling global album of 2025 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents the interests of the recording industry worldwide. The only album that outsold it was Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.