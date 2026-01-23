Mitchell Tenpenny's in a 'You Phase' with his new music

Mitchell Tenpenny's ushering in his "You Phase" with his first new music of 2026.

The "Drunk Me" hitmaker wrote the new song with Andy Albert and Cory Crowder.

“We went into the writing session with the goal of writing something with a cool play on words,” Mitchell recalls. “When I heard the phrase ‘you phase’ mentioned in the room that day, I knew exactly how to write this song."

"I’ve personally had so many phases in my life, some good and some bad," he continues. "Referring to a phase in the song as a relationship was certainly a unique concept. I have never heard it expressed in that way. We all go through transitions in our lives with relationships, careers, and more, trying to figure out who we are and where we want to be.”

"You Phase" follows the track "Therapy," which came out in October, with more on the way. Mitchell's most recent album, The 3rd, came out in September 2024.

Mitchell's headlining his own shows this year and will join HARDY on the Country! Country! Tour in April.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.