Mitchell Tenpenny's moving at the 'Speed of Light' in 2026

Mitchell Tenpenny will be touring at the "Speed of Light" in 2026.

The "Drunk Me" hitmaker will launch his headlining run Feb. 6 at Hard Rock Live in Rockford, Illinois, with Jake Banfield as his special guest.

With many of the dates already on sale, presales for new shows start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday. Look for more concerts to be added in the days to come.

Mitchell's Speed of Light Tour takes its name from new music set to drop this spring. His latest new track, "You Phase," came out on Friday.

