Miranda Lambert's been cooking a whole album with 'Crisco'

If you like what Miranda Lambert's been cooking up with "Crisco," you'll be glad to know the song is also the title track of her new record arriving Oct. 2.

The 12-song collection also includes "A Song to Sing" with Chris Stapleton, her cover of Jim Croce's "I'll Have to Say I Love You in a Song" and "Till the Going's Gone," which drops Friday.

"I've always loved every corner of country music," Miranda says. "The heartbreak songs, the honky-tonk songs, the songs that make you think and the songs that make you dance. Making this record reminded me that those things don't have to be separated. We followed the songs wherever they wanted to go, trusted our instincts and ended up with something that feels really fun and really honest to who I am."

Here's the complete track list for Miranda Lambert's Crisco, which she produced with songwriter Jesse Frasure:

"Snakeskin Boots"

"Crisco"

"Cowgirl Curtsy"

"Two Things Can Be True"

"Cuttin' Onions"

"Till The Going's Gone"

"To Everything"

"Whiskey Business"

"Right Where We Left It"

"A Song To Sing" (with Chris Stapleton)

"I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song"

"Sunset Marquis"

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