Miranda Lambert & MuttNation reach out to help the Texas Hill Country

Lindale, Texas, native Miranda Lambert is doing what she can to help those affected by the devastating floods in the Lone Star State, and she's doing it through her pet charity, MuttNation Foundation.

"I just want to jump on here and say how devastated we are to hear about the floods in South and Central Texas," she says in a video posted on her socials. "I can't even come up with any words for the loss that everybody's suffering."

Wearing a hat that says "It's a good day to save animals," she goes on to reveal that MuttNation is working closely with Kerrville Pets Alive, located in one of the areas of the Texas Hill Country that's been particularly hard hit.

You can make a donation at MuttNation.com. As of Monday afternoon, MuttNation was closing in on its $15,000 goal.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.