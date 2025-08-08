Miranda Lambert serves up old-school smiles with 'A Song to Sing'

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton have their first hit together with "A Song to Sing," a tune they co-wrote a couple years ago and recorded in South Georgia.

"This song, I think we wrote it two years ago and then we cut it last year in Savannah," Miranda reveals. "We went down to Dave Cobb Studio in Savannah and worked on it for two days. And it was really a vibe."

It's a laid-back rhythm and blues feel that made its way onto the finished recording.

"Everyone that I played it for, and Chris and [his wife and background vocalist] Morgane [Stapleton] said the same [thing], like, it just makes people smile," Miranda says. "It kinda has this old-school feel that just makes you want to groove and smile, and I hope people find joy in it."

"A Song to Sing" is Miranda's first new music since 2024's Postcards from Texas.

