Miranda Lambert picks up what she calls 'the biggest honor I could ever dream of'

Miranda Lambert is just one of the honorees still processing what happened Saturday night at ACL Live in Austin.

"Last night was one I will never forget as long as I live," she wrote on Sunday. "Being inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame along with King George, Keith Gattis, and Don Cook was the biggest honor I could ever dream of."

"Thank you to @parkermccollum, @nataliehemby, @ashleymonroemusic, @jonrandallmusic and @jackingram for singing my songs and [producer] Frank Lidell for the most heartfelt speech."

Parker McCollum performed "Famous in a Small Town," while Natalie Hemby and Ashley Monroe did a medley of "Bluebird" and "Heart Like Mine." Miranda joined Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for "Tin Man."

"Texas is always home and the music that came from our great state is the music that built me," she closed her post. "Big lone star love to all that have supported me all these years. My heart is full."

Jamey Johnson sang "Kicked Out of Country" for honoree George Strait, while Dean Dillon offered "Drinkin' Man." The legend himself joined his son Bubba Strait for "Here for a Good Time."

George would also do "I Got a Car" for Keith Gattis, in addition to Randy Houser's performance of "Reconsider."

Ronnie Dunn emceed the event, put on by the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association, joining parter Kix Brooks to honor Don Cook with "Brand New Man," "You're Gonna Miss Me" and "That Ain't No Way to Go."

