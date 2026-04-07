Miranda Lambert, LBT and Kacey Musgraves join 61st ACMs, with noms coming Thursday

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves have been added to the performance lineup as the 61st ACM Awards return to the traditional Sunday time slot on May 17.

Kacey will do a song from her upcoming sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, which drops May 1. The Academy of Country Music didn't reveal what Miranda or LBT will sing. They join previously announced performers Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Riley Green.

The Academy of Country Music also revealed we're just days away from learning this year's nominations, which come out on Thursday.

In 2026 the ACMs return to their previous home at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, streaming live May 17 on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET.

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