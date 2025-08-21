Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton cue up the retro vibes for 'A Song to Sing' music video

If you like Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's "A Song to Sing," it looks like you'll have something to watch on Friday.

Miranda, Chris and his wife and musical partner, Morgane Stapleton, all shared a clip of what appears to be the song's music video on Thursday, with text that simply says "8.22.25."

In the snippet, Chris, Miranda, Morgane and another man walk down the sidewalk next to a wall that's half orange paint and half brick. Chris and Miranda are dressed in matching rust-colored suits, cowboy hats and sunglasses, carrying guitars, while Morgane wears a gold lamé jumpsuit and is carrying an amp, as is the other man.

The audio is the instrumental opening of the song. Stay tuned to see what follows on Friday.

