Midland's 'Marlboro Man' starts the trio's new chapter of music

Just in case you've missed the "Marlboro Man," Midland's bringing him back — in song, that is.

That's the name of the trio's new single, which is accompanied by a music video shot in lead singer Mark Wystrach's hometown of Sonoita, Arizona.

After a dozen years as a band, "Marlboro Man" resonates with the three of them, with its musings on what you may lose when you're always on the go.

“On the road, images of home haunt us at every turn and the landscape is filled with vistas of the same old regrets, yet the sun continues to come up, the bus marches on and the cycle continues," Mark reflects.

“You always strive to learn and grow,” he continues, “but the core of a man never changes from summer to snow as we keep riding on along, mile after mile, to get to the next show — like that damn Marlboro Man."

Mark, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy will be back on tour Feb. 13, when they play Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.