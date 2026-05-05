Midland 'pulls it all together' with 'Stages'

2017 ACM new vocal group of the year Midland is retracing their steps on their new album, Stages, which comes out June 12.

“We’ve gone so many places and done so many things,” Cameron Duddy says. “I think we got to that place in the road where we wanted to pull it all together. The title is really a tribute to all the places where we’ve made our stand, but it’s also about all the phases and stages we’ve been through to get here.”

“And the more you dig into country’s roots, the more there is to work with,” lead singer Mark Wystrach adds. “We’ve always had real respect for the original Texas and California country, so this album lets us pull all that through the songs we’ve written and found to really focus on what matters to us.”

Country legend and Lone Star State native Clint Black joins the trio on "Up in Texas," which Cameron and Jess Carson helped write.

“Nashville, Texas, California, everywhere in between; we’ve been in a pick-up, then a van and finally a bus – it’s all in these songs,” Jess says. “The road dust, sweat, music listened to, it all seeps into who we are and what we do.”

"Shooting Memories with Tequila" is the latest preview of the 10-track album, joining "Marlboro Man," "Drinkin' Dark Whiskey" and "I Wish You Would" with Mackenzie Carpenter.

Stages is the latest album from the trio best known for their quintuple Platinum debut single, "Drinkin' Problem."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.