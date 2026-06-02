Midland and Clint Black are going on tour, but there's no show 'Up in Texas'

Not only do Midland and Clint Black have a song together on the trio's new album, they're also going on tour.

The "Killin' Time" hitmaker and the "Drinkin' Problem" boys will do eight shows together starting Oct. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The trek wraps Oct. 24 in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy helped co-write their collab "Up in Texas." "Drunk Enough" is lead singer Mark Wystrach's sole co-writing credit on Midland's Stages album, which drops June 12.

Clint's autobiography, also titled Killin' Time, came out May 19.

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