Megan Moroney's reign has begun: Cloud 9 Tour now in motion

Megan Moroney's gonna be more than a little busy for the next four months or so: She kicked off her Cloud 9 Tour Friday night with a sold-out show in Columbus, Ohio.

The set list included the title track of her third studio album, “Cloud 9,” as well as “6 Months Later” and "Tennessee Orange,” plus deeper cuts like “Traitor” and an acoustic take on “Wedding Dress."

The 49-date trek will find Megan playing big venues like New York City’s Barclays Center, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United Center in Chicago and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena before heading to Europe in the fall.

The "Beautiful Things" hitmaker just won best country album at the American Music Awards for Cloud 9, on the heels of the wide release of its Target bonus track, "Traitor (Roles Reversed)."

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