Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker pop up at Kenny Chesney's 2026 debut

Kenny Chesney surprised fans with special appearances by Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker during his first concert of 2026.

In a set that included "We Do," "Living in Fast Forward," "Young," "Beer in Mexico" and "Keg in the Closet," the superstar closed the 13th Tortuga Music Festival on Sunday. It was his sixth time headlining the oceanside party on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

A dozen songs into his performance, Uncle Kracker appeared in time to sing the second verse of "When the Sun Goes Down," going on to do "Follow Me" and "Drift Away."

"With Kracker playing the festival, we had to do it," Kenny says. "Nobody makes me laugh harder, brings more soul to that stage or understands this crowd better — and it's hard to believe anyone can love music as much as we do, but he does."

From there, Kenny's set continued with "Get Along" and "All the Pretty Girls," which was a perfect intro for Megan.

“Megan at our first show in 2026 sets a pretty high bar,” he says. "But between our duet ('You Had To Be There') and 'Am I Okay?,' her music fits so well with ours, it’s always so much fun when we can sing together. Talk about hitting the beach!"

Kenny kicks off his remaining shows of 2026 June 19 at Sphere Las Vegas.

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