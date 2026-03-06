Megan Moroney shares her unique career goals

CMA Awards, #1 hits, headlining tours — Megan Moroney has achieved all of those things, so now she's got some more unique goals.

In a Vanity Fair feature, Megan says she wants a wax figurine, meaning a wax statue of herself in a place like Madame Tussauds, where stars like Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, George Strait and Kacey Musgraves — who appears on Megan's album Cloud 9 — have been immortalized.

But that's not all. "I want a song that gets overplayed in retail stores," Megan says.

As for the goals she has achieved, Megan says they partly inspired the title track of Cloud 9. "Even though it was technically written about a relationship" — a crush, she says — "when I look back at that song, it wasn't just that that was making me so happy. A lot of my dreams were coming true."

She adds, "There were shows that I would do last year that I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is my life.’"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.