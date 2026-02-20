Megan Moroney says new album 'Cloud 9' has 'everything I love about country music'

Megan Moroney's long-awaited new album, Cloud 9 is out now, along with lyric videos for all 15 songs. Starting Friday in New York City, she begins her "9 Cities. 9 Days" promotional tour: She'll travel across the country to visit nine places in all, performing some of her new songs and hits at each stop.

Megan talks about the new album in a note on Instagram, thanking fans for "the pure joy y'all brought me night after night" on her Am I Okay? tour, which coincided with her writing the album. That experience, she writes, "resulted in so may of these songs & ideas so I can't thank y'all enough for inspiring me."

"There's a newfound confidence woven throughout Cloud 9 along with humor, honesty, hearbreak (duh), softness, & love," she continues. "It's got everything I love about country music."

Noting that she got both Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves to appear on the album, Megan writes, "Never in a million years would I have guessed I'd have songs with [them] but I hope it inspired and and all dreamers out there to keep going. Your wildest dreams are not out of reach."

Megan signs off by writing that she's "feeling so excited and sooooo grateful!" and adding, "i hope you love it."

