Megan Moroney + Lane Boots dropping limited-edition boot

Megan Moroney has teamed with Lane Boots for her limited-edition Smokehouse boot.



"@lane.official let me put my own touch on the smokeshow boots i always wear on stage!!!" Megan announced on Instagram. "between the blue bottoms, the heart heel pin & a couple custom charms, i think they'd be perfecttttt for the am i okay? tour - just sayin."



Priced at $451, the Smokehouse boot features matte white leather, scalloped edges, a heart-shaped pin, a base with Megan's signature blue color and more.



Preorder opens Saturday at 10 a.m. CT at laneboots.com/collections/lane-x-megan-moroney.

Meanwhile, on the music front Megan's "Am I Okay?" is in the top 15 and climbing up the country charts.



Her tour of the same title kicks off March 20 in Montreal, Quebec. For tickets, visit meganmoroney.com.

