Megan Moroney fans are not 'Okay' when she sings '6 Months Later'

Megan Moroney (Nina Westervelt/CBS)
By Stephen Hubbard

In addition to taking home her first Moon Person for best country for "Am I Okay?" at Sunday's VMAs, Megan Moroney treated the New York audience to a performance of her latest radio single, "6 Months Later."

"It makes me realize that we all have bad taste in men and women," she jokes. "I think it's a funny song and it was, like, very therapeutic to write. It's so fun to sing live, so I love that my fans love it, too."
Even though it has just started its climb up the chart, Megan says it's already a concert favorite.
"That is like a peak in the Am I Okay? Tour show," she tells ABC Audio. "I don't announce it. And I'm just like, 'So let's play this next one.' And then they lose it when they hear like the drum hits, so it's very fun." 

Megan's tour continues through mid-October, with "6 Months Later" expected to be on her follow-up to 2024's Am I Okay? album.

