The man behind 'I Never Lie' thinks the ACM may be playing a prank

Zach Top's known he's the ACM new male artist of the year since Brooks & Dunn revealed the news via video before his April 24 show in Wilmington, North Carolina.

But even as Thursday night's 60th ACM Awards are approaching, the "I Never Lie" hitmaker still can't seem to believe it.

"I keep thinking it's like a prank they're playing on me," he tells ABC Audio. "I keep waiting for them to take it back or something. But yeah, for now, it's awesome, man. It's so cool."

The Washington native's set to perform on the show, and he's in the running for album of the year for Cold Beer & Country Music as well.

"I feel like growing up watching the award shows, it was like album of the year and entertainer [of the year], you know. Those are kinda some of the pinnacle awards," he reflects. "So it's crazy that, yeah, my debut album is even in consideration for that."

"So I'm really, really excited and we'll see what happens," he adds. "Fingers crossed."

Tune in to see if Zach can land his second trophy tonight at 8 p.m. ET as Reba McEntire hosts the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

