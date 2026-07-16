The man behind 15 years of hits was almost father to Bo-Berry McCreery

Scotty McCreery fans will be able to take a walk down memory lane when his greatest hits collection, titled 15, comes out on Friday.

The North Carolina native was only 17 when he won American Idol in 2011, and since then, he's gone on to build his life in the public eye. He married longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal in 2018, before welcoming Avery McCreery in October 2022 and his second son in September 2025.

But when Oliver McCreery joined the family, his big brother had big feelings about what his name should be. He was fighting for Bo-Berry McCreery, which happens to be the name of his favorite treat at Bojangles.

"Avery's doing great, Ollie's doing great," Scotty says. "Bo-Berry comes out every now and then. But yeah, the Bo-Berry name is kind of starting to fade a little. But Avery is loving his little brother. I think he wants to just play tackle football with him all the time, so we have to tell him [to] be gentle."

"But he's a sweet kid," he continues. "And the other day, he looked at Ollie. Ollie's just sitting there, obviously. And he just goes up and says, 'Ollie, I am so proud of you.' And then he walks away — and I'm melting. He's been a great big bro."

15 boasts seven number ones: "Bottle Rockets," "Five More Minutes," "This Is It," "In Between," "You Time," "Damn Strait" and "Cab in a Solo."

It also includes Gabi's favorite, the #2 "It Matters to Her"; Scotty's first top 10, "See You Tonight"; plus four new recordings.

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