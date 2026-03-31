'Main Street Country': Mickey climbs in the truck with Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, Maddie & Tae + more

In 1996, Walt Disney Records put out The Best of Country Sing the Best of Disney with contributions from Faith Hill, Tanya Tucker, Alison Krauss, George Jones and more.

On April 3, the concept gets an update with the new Main Street Country EP.

On the new record, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Maddie & Tae, Dasha, Breland and Restless Road cover their favorite songs from the vast Disney catalog.

As their career as a duo wraps, Maddie & Tae chose Phil Collins' "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan.

“Getting to sing one of our favorite Disney songs feels like coming full circle for us,” Maddie Font and Tae Kerr say in a news release. “We grew up on these soundtracks, so to be able to contribute to Disney’s legacy is surreal."

"And knowing this is one of our final releases together as Maddie & Tae makes it even more meaningful," they add. "It feels like we’re honoring the little girls we were, and the magical journey we’ve been on together."

Kane and Katelyn cover a song originally done by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

"It truly is a dream come true for Kane and I to sing 'Beauty & The Beast’ together and to be part of such an amazing legacy,” Katelyn says.

Here's the complete track listing for Main Street Country, which arrives April 3, with exclusive vinyl following May 15:

"Beauty and the Beast" -- Kane Brown

"The Climb" from Hannah Montana: The Movie -- Restless Road

"She's So Gone" from Lemonade Mouth -- Dasha

"You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan -- Maddie & Tae

"Go the Distance" from Hercules -- Breland

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