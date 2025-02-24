Maddie & Tae spread 'Love & Light' this spring

Maddie & Tae plan on spreading Love & Light when their fourth studio album arrives May 2.

"We've been out on the road," Taylor Kerr says, "playing for a few thousand people at our own dates. We realized people are hungry for songs that tell it like it is about being single, being done wrong, being done right, and figuring out how to grow up without losing your sense of self, your friends or your dreams."

"So, we leaned into all those things," Tae adds.

You can check out the new song, "Kissing Cowboys," now.

Here's the complete rundown of the 16 tracks on Love & Light:



"Fall in Love & Find Out"

"Any Kinda Lovin'"

"One Hit Wonders"

"Heart They Didn't Break"

"Only Jesus"

"Free Like"

"Down That Road"

"Kissing Cowboys"

"Somebody Will"

"Girl in Alabama"

"Ain't Enough"

"What a Woman Can Do"

"Drunk Girls in Bathrooms"

"Chasing Babies & Raising Dreams"

"Sad Girl Summer"

"Love & Light"

