Luke Combs wakes up to 20th #1 with 'Sleepless in a Hotel Room'

Luke Combs claims the 20th #1 of his career as "Sleepless in a Hotel Room" rises to #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay tally.

His most recent chart-topper, "Back in the Saddle," spent two weeks at the top in November. Both tunes come from The Way I Am, which debuted at #1 on the Top Country Albums chart earlier in April.

Luke is now tied for the 10th most number ones since the beginning of the Country Airplay chart in 1990, putting him on the level with Brooks & Dunn, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley and Morgan Wallen.

The North Carolina native claimed his first #1 with his debut single, "Hurricane," in 2017.

Kenny Chesney has the most number ones on the chart, with 33.

Luke's already on track to up his numbers, with "Days Like These" at #6 and "Be by You" just beginning its climb at #48.

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