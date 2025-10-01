Luke Combs' 'The Prequel' arrives Friday ahead of new album

Luke Combs' 'The Prequel' EP (Sony)
By Stephen Hubbard
As Luke Combs fans anxiously await his sixth studio album, it turns out they'll be getting new music earlier than expected.

"Still working on my new album that'll be out early next year," he announced on Instagram Tuesday, "but 3 songs from it are ready now and I couldn't wait to get y'all some new music, so I'm releasing them this Friday, October 3 as The Prequel."

"Songs will be ‘Days Like These,’ ‘15 Minutes’ and ‘My Kinda Saturday Night,’ which next year’s tour will be named after," he continues. "I’ll have more news on that very soon.”
The EP follows the first taste of the new album, "Back in the Saddle," which is already a top-10 hit.
Luke will headline both the Austin City Limits and Country Calling music festivals this October. In November, he vies for entertainer, male vocalist and single of the year for "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" at the CMA Awards.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!