Luke Combs' 'The Prequel' arrives Friday ahead of new album

As Luke Combs fans anxiously await his sixth studio album, it turns out they'll be getting new music earlier than expected.

"Still working on my new album that'll be out early next year," he announced on Instagram Tuesday, "but 3 songs from it are ready now and I couldn't wait to get y'all some new music, so I'm releasing them this Friday, October 3 as The Prequel."

"Songs will be ‘Days Like These,’ ‘15 Minutes’ and ‘My Kinda Saturday Night,’ which next year’s tour will be named after," he continues. "I’ll have more news on that very soon.”

The EP follows the first taste of the new album, "Back in the Saddle," which is already a top-10 hit.

Luke will headline both the Austin City Limits and Country Calling music festivals this October. In November, he vies for entertainer, male vocalist and single of the year for "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" at the CMA Awards.

