Luke Combs lands two songs in country's top 10

Luke Combs has accomplished an uncommon feat, as he now has two songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

"Sleepless in a Hotel Room" is currently at #10, while "Days Like These" is at #8.

"Country radio and the fans never cease to amaze me," Luke tells Billboard. "We took 'Days Like These' to country radio and had no plans to do anything else until its run was over, but then the fans just really took hold of 'Sleepless in a Hotel Room' and gave us no choice but to send it to radio, too. But to have them both in the top 10 at the same time? Wow. I'm super grateful!"

Having two songs in the top 10 is extremely rare and typically only happens when an artist has a collaboration out, in addition to their solo single.

Morgan Wallen, however, managed to place both "Last Night" and "One Thing at a Time" in the top 10 in May 2023.

Both of Luke's current hits are from his new album, The Way I Am, which drops March 20.

