Luke Combs is loving 'Days Like These' heading into 2026

Luke Combs has both a new album and a new baby on the horizon in 2026, all while his latest hit, "Days Like These," seems on track to be his next #1.

"You know, it's a pretty simple tune and it was literally born on just this day where I was just having a great day," he recalls. "I was like, 'Man, you know, I wish I had more of these. I've got to write about this to some extent.'"

His sixth album, the follow-up to 2024's Fathers & Sons, is also getting its finishing touches.

"New record's done," he told ABC Audio just before November's CMA Awards. "I'm done with my part. It's not quite turned in yet, but it should be turned in in the coming weeks and be out sometime early next year."

"So I'm excited for people to hear it," he adds. "It's gonna be really good, I think."

As for Luke's third child, he and wife Nicole Combs have only revealed it's due sometime this winter.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.