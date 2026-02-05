Luke Combs cancels Madden Bowl with baby on the way

Looks like the arrival of Luke Combs' new little one could be soon.
On Thursday, the "Days Like These" hitmaker announced he wouldn't make his pre-Super Bowl event on Friday as planned.
"So sorry to miss y'all at Madden Bowl, but family always comes first," he wrote on his socials. "Have a great time."
The Feb. 6 show at Chase Center in San Francisco will go on, with Zach Bryan joining a lineup that already includes Gavin Adcock, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Teddy Swims.
"Luke has to hold it down at home with a new one on the way," sponsor EA Sports posted. "All love for Luke and his family — and we can't wait to put on an unforgettable #MaddenBowl with Zach Bryan leading an incredible night of music and football for the fans."
