Luke Bryan demonstrates what happens when a 'Country Song Came On'

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Stephen Hubbard

Luke Bryan's keeping it pretty simple in his new video for "Country Song Came On."

Shot in Nashville, the clip starts with Luke singing his top-25 hit in a smoky spotlight in what initially appears to be a barn. As the song continues, you start to see couples on a dance floor, with the setting seeming more and more like a honky-tonk.

Kate Rentz directed the video for the Mind of a Country Boy track.

Luke kicks off his Country Song Came On Tour May 29 in Bethel, New York, with Farm Tour dates bookending the run.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!