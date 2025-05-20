Luke Bryan squeezes in a California first as he wraps 'American Idol'

More than 57,000 fans turned out this past weekend as Luke Bryan took his Farm Tour to California for the very first time.

As he typically does, Luke transformed farms in Atwater, Clovis and Shafter into concert venues to raise money for scholarships for children of farming families. Since 2009, he's sent 87 kids to college.

In Shafter, the family of Buck Owens presented Luke one of his signature red, white and blue telecaster guitars, a tradition they've kept up since the Country Music Hall of Famer and Hee Haw host passed away in 2006.

Sunday night, Luke wrapped his eighth season as an American Idol judge, performing "Stuck on You" with Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis' "Deeper Than the Holler" with finalist John Foster, and his own "Country Song Came On."

Luke kicks off the Country Song Came On Tour May 29, before launching the fall Farm Tour September 18.

