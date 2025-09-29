Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean plan Georgia homecoming show in 2026

Peach State natives Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean will return to the University of Georgia for a special show on April 25, 2026.

The two first played Sanford Stadium in 2013 on Jason's Night Train Tour. At that time, it was the only concert ever to be held at the venue.

"Playing Sanford Stadium in 2013 was one of the biggest highlights of my career,” Jason says. “I couldn’t be more excited to co-headline it this time with my buddy Luke Bryan. Luke and I have talked for years about wanting to do another show in Athens, and finally the stars have aligned for us to be able to do it. This one’s gonna be something people haven’t seen before….. WE PROMISE YA!"

Jason and Luke announced the concert Saturday before the Georgia/Alabama game.

“Growing up going to Sanford Stadium was always a highlight of the year for me and I can’t believe I get to go back as a co-headliner with one of my best friends and play this iconic place,” Luke reflects. “Aldean and I have been talking about putting on a unique show together for a few years and to be able to do that in our home turf is incredible."

Fellow Georgia native Lauren Alaina will join Luke and Jason for the show, along with Zach Top. Presales are underway now, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

