Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean are ready to Double Down on their stadium shows

It turns out Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean's sold-out show at the University of Georgia's Sanford Stadium last Saturday night was just the beginning.

The two will do four more stadium dates together, to be known as the Double Down Tour 2026.

“If our time in Georgia was a barometric measurement of what’s ahead," Luke says, "these shows with Jason will make it one of the best touring years of my life. And the fans will hopefully feel the same way."

“Luke and I have each been at this, career-wise and as friends, for over twenty years, and have gotten to hit a lot of milestones along the way," Jason adds. "We’ve gotten to share the stage plenty of times over the years, and playing UGA was just a preview of what’s coming for the rest of these shows."

The Double Down Tour 2026 kicks off Aug. 1 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana, followed by two more August dates in San Diego and Washington, D.C. The final show will be Dec. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Gavin Adcock, Dasha, Chase Matthew, Jon Pardi, Dylan Scott and Lauren Watkins will be along at different times during the run, while Dee Jay Silver and DJ Rock are on all the dates.

Fan club presales kick off Wednesday, before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

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