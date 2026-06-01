Luke Bryan cranks up the summer fun with 'Country and She Knows It'

If you're ready to get the summer started and have some fun, you're on the same wavelength as Luke Bryan, who happens to have just the song for it.

"'Country and She Knows It' is just about fun," he says of his latest hit. "It's about telling stories of girls that are just in their element, being themselves and how us guys get wrapped up in it. And I just think it's a great song to kick the summer off and see everybody out there dancing, especially the country girls."

Luke's top-25 hit is the lead radio single from his new album, Signs, which comes out Sept. 18. It also features the previously released "Fish Hunt Golf Drink" and "Word on the Street," which is also the name of his tour that kicked off Friday.

He'll play the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach on June 5, before resuming his tour June 11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

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