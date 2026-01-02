Look for Ashley McBryde's 'Hand Me Downs' ahead in 2026

Ashley McBryde's fifth studio album seems destined to arrive in 2026, and so far, she's simply overwhelmed by what she's been able to do.

The "One Night Standards" hitmaker shared her thoughts on Instagram, after listening to the rough mixes of the record for the first time.

"This is literally a video I sent to my team after hearing this #newmusic. Stay Tuned!" she wrote.

In the short clip, Ashley's driving in her car, reacting through a mixture of laughter and tears.

"I've been here for every note, every syllable, every breath of this record," she explains, "and I'm listening to the mixes and it's like I've never heard this record. It's like I've never heard this artist."

She specifically mentions it was a song she co-wrote titled "Hand Me Downs" that evoked much of the emotion. Ashley also seems to say the name of the album, but it's obscured in the video.

The forthcoming new record is the follow-up to 2023's The Devil I Know.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.