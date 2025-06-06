As long as Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home,' he's happy

With two sons and a wife who's his muse, Russell Dickerson's focusing on being Famous Back Home on his fourth album.
“Growing up in a small town, I had this idea ‘I’m going to make it out of here. I’m going to make it big. Everybody is going to know my name,’” he says. "But then you have a family and it’s like, ‘Actually, all I want to do is be famous at home.’ The further down this road I get, the more I realize the only thing that matters is my family.”
The 12-track collection includes his hits "Bones" and "Happen to Me," as well as two songs he didn't write — a career first.
Vince Gill guests on "Never Leave," while "Dust" tips its hat to David Lee Murphy's "Dust on the Bottle." "Heard It in a Country Song" taps into the nostalgia of the '90s.
Here's the complete track list for Famous Back Home, which arrives Aug. 22:
"Dust"
"Sippin on Top of the World"
"Happen to Me"
"Worth Your Wild"
"Heard It in a Country Song"
"Sunrise in my Silverado"
"For a Truck"
"Love That I Love You"
"Never Leave"
"Bones"
"16 Me"
"Famous Back Home"
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.