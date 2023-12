Washington, DC — The video shows dancers tapping around the holiday decorated White House Christmas tree. The theme this year is Magic...Wonder....and Joy.

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.



Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023

