This Orlando high school may have produced the most celebrities ever

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 22: Joey Fatone attends the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

On the latest episode of the “Riggle’s Picks” podcast hosted by Rob Riggle and Darren Leer, Joey Fatone and Joe Mulvihill joined as special guests to talk about the insane amount of celebrities that came out of their Orlando high school.

Here are all the celebrities who attended Doctor Phillips High School:

Wayne Brady: Actor and comedian

Joey Fatone: Singer from NSYNC

DJ Khaled: Grammy-nominated music producer and DJ

Johnny Damon: MLB player and reality TV contestant

Joe Mulvihill: entertainment manager and executive producer

A. J. Pierzynski: Former MLB player

Luis Fonsi: Puerto Rican singer

Not only did they all attend the school, but they also graduated within a 5 year span.

Other notable alumni include: