Things to do: Christmas in July, Nashville night, WOW Magic Show & more happening in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mid-Summer in July has plenty to offer this weekend in Central Florida.
Now through August 10th, AuqaGlow continues at Aquatica Orlando every weekend from 8 to 10 p.m.
Now through July 31st, Christmas in July Extravaganza goes on at the Florida Mall.
On Friday, July 12th, enjoy a Nirvana Tribute concert at the House of Blues in Orlando at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, July 12th, and Saturday July 13th, enjoy Nashville Night in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Show-times are at 4 & 8 p.m.
Now through, August 30th, The WOW Magic Show, featuring America’s Got Talent Finalist, Magician Drew Thomas, goes on at Club Wyhdam Bonnet Creek on Wednesday’s and Friday’s.
Show-times are at 6 & 8 p.m.
On Friday, July 12th, through Sunday, July 14th, The Second Annual Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival comes to the Orange County Convention Center
Now through August 25th, Band, Brews and BBQ goes on at Seaworld Orlando during park hours on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.
Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.
© 2024 Cox Media Group