Things to do: 42nd Street, Silent Disco & celebrating Easter across Central Florida

Orlando, FL — Enjoy a performance of 42nd Street, a Silent Disco with a scientific twist and celebrate Easter all across Central Florida this weekend.

On Friday, March 29th, Saturday, March 30th, or Sunday, March 31st, “42nd Street” will be performing live at Osceola Arts from 7-10 p.m.

On Friday, March 29th, the Orlando Festival of Laughs goes on at Addition Financial Arena beginning at 8 p.m.

On Friday, March 29th, the Orlando Magic clash with the Los Angeles Clippers at the Kia Center. Game-time is 7 p.m.

On Saturday, March 30th, Easter in the Parks goes on at Winter Parks Public Parks from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Saturday, March 30th, enjoy the Silent Disco at the Orlando Science Center from 7-11 p.m.

On Sunday, March 31st, the Easter Car & Truck Show goes on at Promenade at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee beginning at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, March 31st, celebrate Easter Sunday at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 12-2 p.m.

