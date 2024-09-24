See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As things heat up in the tropics, governments in Central Florida are helping residents prepare for any potential impacts from a storm.
Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts.
Residents should bring their IDs and their own shovels or trowels to all sandbag sites.
Orange County
Apopka
Clarcona Horse
- 3535 Damon Road, Apopka
- Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Orlando
Barnett Park
- 4801 W. Colonial Drive Orlando
- Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bithlo Community Park
- 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando
- Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m
Downey Park
- 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando
- Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m
Meadow Woods Park
- 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando
- Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m
Winter Garden
West Orange Recreation Center
- 309 S West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden
- Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ocoee
Ocoee Public Works Department
- 301 Maguire Road, Ocoee
- Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | 9/25 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Each household will be provided 10 empty sandbags to be filled by the resident.
Seminole County
Seminole County sandbag operations will open on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, to help residents prepare for potential heavy rainfall.
Empty bags and sand will be available.
Residents should bring their own shovels and someone to help them fill and load.
The county will operate at this location:
Boombah Sports Complex
- 3325 Cameron Ave., Sanford
- Date and Time: 9/24 10 a.m. to 8 p.m
- Unstaffed
Oviedo
Public Works Maintenance Yard
- 1725 Evans Street, Oviedo
- Date and Time: 9/24 12 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Crews on-site to assist
Winter Springs
Central Winds Park
- 1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs
- Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. to 5 p.m
- Self-service; minimal staffing
Volusia County
Volusia County will open a sandbag distribution site before the potential storm heading to Florida.
It will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Volusia County Branch Jail, 1300 Red John Drive, Daytona Beach.
Residents must show proof that they live in Volusia County.
People can receive up to 10 pre-filled sandbags per vehicle at the drive-thru line.
Daytona Beach
The City of Daytona Beach will provide sandbag materials to residents from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Bethune Point Park, 11 Bellevue Avenue in Daytona Beach.
Sandbag operations will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Residents are asked to bring shovels to fill sandbags. Sandbags are free, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle.
Edgewater
The City of Edgewater said it has stocked two locations throughout the city with sand piles.
Residents should bring their own bags and shovels.
Southwest Corner of Hibiscus Drive and 26th Street
- Date and Time:
- 9/23 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 9/24 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 9/25 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 9/26 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. (weather permitting)
Residents should bring their own shovels and bags outside of staffed hours at the Hibiscus Drive location
Mango Tree Lake (901 Mango Tree Drive)
- Date and Time:
- 9/23 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 9/24 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 9/25 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 9/26 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. (weather permitting)
The Mango Tree Lake location will not be staffed, so residents must bring their own bags and shovels
Port Orange
REC Center in the City Center Complex
- 4655 City Center Circle, Port Orange
- Date and Time: Tuesday, 9/24: Noon - 7 p.m., Wednesday, 9/25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dunlawton Avenue and Herbert Street on the northwest side of City Hall
- Limit of 10 sandbags per person
- Bring your ID and a shovel
New Smyrna Beach
Sports Complex Football Stadium
- 2335 Sunset Drive, New Smyrna Beach
- Date and Time: Access to sand piles and bags open 24 hours a day
- 15 bags limit per resident
Polk County
Mulberry/South Lakeland
- Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry
- Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland
- 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland
- Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Fort Meade
- 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade
- Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Frostproof
- 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof
- Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Auburndale
- 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale
- Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Dundee
- 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee
- Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Poinciana Park
- 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee
- Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
